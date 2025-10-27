AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.63.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

