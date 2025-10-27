Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 38 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild Redb lowered GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.59.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

GEV opened at $584.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

