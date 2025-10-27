Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 203 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

