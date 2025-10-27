Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6.5% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

AFL opened at $107.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

