Delta Investment Management LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PEP opened at $151.55 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

