Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Shares of PLTR opened at $184.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

