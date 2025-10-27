OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,925 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $683.09 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $671.78 and a 200 day moving average of $699.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

