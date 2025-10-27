GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

