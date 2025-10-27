Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,438 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 99.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 460,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $459,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

eBay Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,788,151.96. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

