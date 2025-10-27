S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Academy Capital Management

Academy Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Academy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $489.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.03 and a 200 day moving average of $514.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

