Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after buying an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,219,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 973,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.