Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 30,708 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Brookwood Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

