35,963 Shares in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

PHYL stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

