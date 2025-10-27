Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $186,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $152.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

