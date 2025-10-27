Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,189.16. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

