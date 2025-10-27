Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Boosted by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.77 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,189.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 target price (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

