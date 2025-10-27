Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,679 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.79 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

