Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,521,216 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521,216 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $158,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.