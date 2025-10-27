AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $49.94 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $49,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.79.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $218.85 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $240.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.