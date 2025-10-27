Sun Communities’ (SUI) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c) rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

SUI opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 69,662.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $660,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

