Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 2,713 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

