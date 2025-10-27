EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $55,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $748.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $752.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

