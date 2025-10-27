AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 5,106 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $82,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $4,746,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,001.50. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,935 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,282. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $418.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.98. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $459.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.