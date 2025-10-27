Wealth Watch Advisors INC Trims Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Wealth Watch Advisors INC cut its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 64,498 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

