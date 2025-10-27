First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Acquired by Wealth Watch Advisors INC

Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

