Wealth Watch Advisors INC Acquires 737 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 412.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $622.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.67. The company has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $623.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

