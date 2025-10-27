Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $258.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

