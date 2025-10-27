Critical Analysis: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coloplast A/S and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 4 0 1 2.40 CVRx 2 0 5 1 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

CVRx has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.97%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and CVRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $3.93 billion N/A $734.56 million $0.27 35.26 CVRx $54.65 million 5.00 -$59.97 million ($2.10) -4.98

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 14.61% 24.67% 8.52% CVRx -95.61% -79.31% -40.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats CVRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

