Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) versus Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Head to Head Survey

Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globeimmune and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 1 2.57

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 18.64% 20.76% 9.68%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Globeimmune and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Globeimmune has a beta of -286.64, suggesting that its share price is 28,764% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globeimmune and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $731.97 million 1.56 $159.52 million $2.67 9.18

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Globeimmune.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Globeimmune on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globeimmune



GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals



Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

