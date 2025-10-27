Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $386.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

