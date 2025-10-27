Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $393.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $404.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

