Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF $SPFF Shares Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 805,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SPFF stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

