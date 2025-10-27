Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 21,665 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.