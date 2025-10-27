Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys 20,219 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.12, for a total value of $11,373,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,173.25. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,540 shares of company stock worth $132,159,157. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.4%

NET opened at $218.10 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $230.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.