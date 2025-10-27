Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

