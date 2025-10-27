SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,090,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 91,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,046,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $11,210,000.

Shares of XNTK opened at $286.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average is $235.43. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $287.21.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

