Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $218.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.59.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.22.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

