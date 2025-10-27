Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 2,672 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.3% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $187.14 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $192.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

