iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Bought by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 426,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 972,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

