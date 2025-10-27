Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 37,211 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.