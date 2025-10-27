Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) & Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BYD pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Volkswagen pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get BYD alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BYD and Volkswagen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion 1.10 $5.60 billion $0.71 18.83 Volkswagen $351.35 billion 0.15 $12.28 billion $1.81 5.88

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than BYD. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Volkswagen 2.57% 4.21% 1.31%

Risk & Volatility

BYD has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BYD and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 2 0 0 2.00 Volkswagen 0 4 1 0 2.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.