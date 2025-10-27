Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $48.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.