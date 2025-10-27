Contrasting Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) & Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bragg Gaming Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.32%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -5.04% -7.51% -5.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $104.91 million 0.62 -$5.57 million ($0.24) -10.75

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bragg Gaming Group.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

