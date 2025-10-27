International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 8.0%

IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.07. The company has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

