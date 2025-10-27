AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $64.46 Million Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $64,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Insulet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Insulet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $320.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.11. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $226.50 and a one year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.