Wealth Watch Advisors INC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.76 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

