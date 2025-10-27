Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,162,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,559,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,923,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $255.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

