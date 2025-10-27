GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $425.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

