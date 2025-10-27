Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 86 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5%

PSX stock opened at $135.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

