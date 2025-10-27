Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.90.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

